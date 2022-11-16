Analysis of Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG): Selected Notes

The closing price of Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) was $80.29 for the day, up 6.68% from the previous closing price of $75.26. On the day, 2128469 shares were traded. ENTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.31.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ENTG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 06, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $108.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when O’Neill James Anthony sold 3,297 shares for $115.00 per share. The transaction valued at 379,155 led to the insider holds 15,131 shares of the business.

GRAVES GREGORY B sold 12,142 shares of ENTG for $1,616,092 on Mar 31. The EVP & CFO now owns 20,980 shares after completing the transaction at $133.10 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Edlund Todd James, who serves as the EVP & COO of the company, sold 24,289 shares for $137.32 each. As a result, the insider received 3,335,408 and left with 175,399 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Entegris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENTG has reached a high of $158.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.75.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 148.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.98M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company.