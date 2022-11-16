Analysis of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC): Selected Notes

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) closed the day trading at $0.93 down -0.90% from the previous closing price of $0.94. On the day, 1596100 shares were traded. TMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8501.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TMC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on November 24, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On November 12, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when O’Sullivan Anthony sold 50,686 shares for $1.04 per share. The transaction valued at 52,860 led to the insider holds 312,500 shares of the business.

O’Sullivan Anthony sold 50,686 shares of TMC for $60,889 on Sep 19. The Chief Development Officer now owns 363,186 shares after completing the transaction at $1.20 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Karkar Andrei, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,250,000 shares for $0.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,000,000 and bolstered with 51,955,976 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMC has reached a high of $3.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 227.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.51M. Insiders hold about 7.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.50% stake in the company.