Are analysts optimistic about FormFactor Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FORM) stock?

The closing price of FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) was $22.93 for the day, up 5.43% from the previous closing price of $21.75. On the day, 715106 shares were traded. FORM stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.35.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FORM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 17, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $45 to $35.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $54.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when LINK RAYMOND A sold 1,600 shares for $40.23 per share. The transaction valued at 64,368 led to the insider holds 61,392 shares of the business.

STEVEN-WAISS KELLEY sold 6,000 shares of FORM for $255,703 on Feb 09. The Director now owns 15,998 shares after completing the transaction at $42.62 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Obregon-Jimenez Rebeca, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,400 shares for $41.61 each. As a result, the insider received 99,869 and left with 4,698 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FormFactor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FORM has reached a high of $47.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.15.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 77.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.31M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.30% stake in the company.