Are analysts optimistic about Momentive Global Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MNTV) stock?

The closing price of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) was $8.63 for the day, up 5.50% from the previous closing price of $8.18. On the day, 2550370 shares were traded. MNTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.19.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MNTV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 22, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Legion Partners Asset Manageme bought 497,500 shares for $7.20 per share. The transaction valued at 3,582,945 led to the insider holds 2,046,382 shares of the business.

Legion Partners Asset Manageme bought 275,000 shares of MNTV for $1,941,198 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 1,597,435 shares after completing the transaction at $7.06 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, James Erika H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,103 shares for $7.15 each. As a result, the insider received 43,640 and left with 33,448 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNTV has reached a high of $23.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.14.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 146.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.06M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.40% stake in the company.