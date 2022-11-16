Are Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Asensus Surgical Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.47, up 2.28% from its previous closing price of $0.46. On the day, 913949 shares were traded. ASXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4876 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4531.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASXC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

On May 26, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Starling William N JR sold 27,010 shares for $0.40 per share. The transaction valued at 10,804 led to the insider holds 13,846 shares of the business.

Kwo Elizabeth bought 18,000 shares of ASXC for $9,558 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 72,201 shares after completing the transaction at $0.53 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Milne David Bruce, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 225,000 shares for $0.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 139,041 and bolstered with 619,884 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASXC has reached a high of $1.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 236.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.25M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.40% stake in the company.