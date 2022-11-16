Are Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) closed at $3.20 down -2.14% from its previous closing price of $3.27. On the day, 1775802 shares were traded. HRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1050.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on May 27, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On February 20, 2020, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $50 to $48.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 16, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $66 to $64.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when MANHARD KIMBERLY sold 1,504 shares for $4.76 per share. The transaction valued at 7,154 led to the insider holds 10,872 shares of the business.

Christian Waage sold 300 shares of HRTX for $2,920 on Dec 21. The Director now owns 3,200 shares after completing the transaction at $9.73 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Johnson Craig A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 250 shares for $9.73 each. As a result, the insider received 2,432 and left with 2,840 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRTX has reached a high of $11.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 118.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.62M.