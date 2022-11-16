Are Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Match Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $51.92, up 6.66% from its previous closing price of $48.68. On the day, 5262000 shares were traded. MTCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.40.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MTCH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 15, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $62.

Loop Capital Downgraded its Buy to Hold on September 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Kim Bernard Jin bought 16,000 shares for $63.58 per share. The transaction valued at 1,017,280 led to the insider holds 16,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Match’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 145.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTCH has reached a high of $149.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.23.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 281.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.55M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company.