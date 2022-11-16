Are Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) closed at $0.69 down -14.81% from its previous closing price of $0.81. On the day, 711860 shares were traded. NVVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6809.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nuvve Holding Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on December 21, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Poilasne Gregory sold 5,000 shares for $0.98 per share. The transaction valued at 4,894 led to the insider holds 1,101,763 shares of the business.

Poilasne Gregory sold 5,000 shares of NVVE for $6,976 on Oct 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,106,763 shares after completing the transaction at $1.40 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Poilasne Gregory, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 4,598 shares for $2.75 each. As a result, the insider received 12,627 and left with 1,111,763 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVVE has reached a high of $17.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.71.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 24.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.51M. Insiders hold about 7.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.90% stake in the company.