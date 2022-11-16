Are Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s stock clocked out at $135.36, up 1.32% from its previous closing price of $133.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1085516 shares were traded. WSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $140.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $134.74.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WSM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 68.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 24, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $160 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when ALBER LAURA sold 20,000 shares for $150.43 per share. The transaction valued at 3,008,582 led to the insider holds 501,653 shares of the business.

Benson Marta sold 12,000 shares of WSM for $1,784,280 on Aug 31. The PRESIDENT POTTERY BARN BRAND now owns 43,477 shares after completing the transaction at $148.69 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, ALBER LAURA, who serves as the PRESIDENT & CEO of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $151.94 each. As a result, the insider received 6,077,728 and left with 525,113 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Williams-Sonoma’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WSM has reached a high of $223.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 127.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 136.91.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WSM traded 1.19M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.91M. Shares short for WSM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.34M with a Short Ratio of 10.77M, compared to 11.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.00% and a Short% of Float of 22.31%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.02, WSM has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.38. The current Payout Ratio is 17.00% for WSM, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 09, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.