As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) offers stability

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) closed the day trading at $0.61 down -1.57% from the previous closing price of $0.62. On the day, 2332104 shares were traded. ASTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6789 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASTR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 19, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $7.

On October 04, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $9.BofA Securities initiated its Underperform rating on October 04, 2021, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when KEMP CHRIS bought 100,000 shares for $1.25 per share. The transaction valued at 124,960 led to the insider holds 857,082 shares of the business.

A/NPC Holdings LLC sold 1,400,000 shares of ASTR for $1,946,000 on Aug 16. The former 10% owner now owns 20,888,053 shares after completing the transaction at $1.39 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, A/NPC Holdings LLC, who serves as the former 10% owner of the company, sold 867,040 shares for $1.46 each. As a result, the insider received 1,265,878 and left with 22,288,053 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTR has reached a high of $13.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 264.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.94M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.30% stake in the company.