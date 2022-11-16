As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, BlackLine Inc. (BL) offers stability

The closing price of BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) was $65.84 for the day, up 3.70% from the previous closing price of $63.49. On the day, 688725 shares were traded. BL stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.84.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 95.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 17.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 17.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $57.

On October 19, 2022, Berenberg Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $60.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $75.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on September 23, 2022, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Woodhams Mark sold 3,941 shares for $57.82 per share. The transaction valued at 227,869 led to the insider holds 54,288 shares of the business.

Unterman Thomas sold 500 shares of BL for $28,560 on Nov 01. The Director now owns 51,805 shares after completing the transaction at $57.12 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Unterman Thomas, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $60.68 each. As a result, the insider received 30,340 and left with 51,509 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 50.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BL has reached a high of $128.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.73.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 59.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.09M.