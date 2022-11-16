As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) offers stability

The closing price of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) was $44.79 for the day, up 14.88% from the previous closing price of $38.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1735907 shares were traded. AQUA stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.16.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AQUA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stifel reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 17, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $53.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when Bhambri Nick sold 87,641 shares for $45.08 per share. The transaction valued at 3,950,900 led to the insider holds 23,765 shares of the business.

Bhambri Nick sold 37,359 shares of AQUA for $1,681,402 on Apr 19. The Director now owns 23,765 shares after completing the transaction at $45.01 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Fages Herve, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 20,438 shares for $45.00 each. As a result, the insider received 919,765 and left with 41,315 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AQUA now has a Market Capitalization of 4.91B and an Enterprise Value of 5.77B. As of this moment, Evoqua’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 98.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.38.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AQUA is 1.72, which has changed by -18.48% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.60% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AQUA has reached a high of $49.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.40.

Shares Statistics:

AQUA traded an average of 608.20K shares per day over the past three months and 612.82k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 121.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.12M. Shares short for AQUA as of Oct 30, 2022 were 2.41M with a Short Ratio of 2.41M, compared to 2.02M on Sep 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 2.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.88 and $0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.85. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $479M to a low estimate of $452M. As of the current estimate, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s year-ago sales were $425.99M, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $417.25M, an increase of 13.90% over than the figure of $9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $427.28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $407.3M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AQUA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.46B, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.82B and the low estimate is $1.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.