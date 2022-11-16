As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, IronNet Inc. (IRNT) offers stability

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) closed the day trading at $0.61 down -7.36% from the previous closing price of $0.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0483 from its previous closing price. On the day, 800131 shares were traded. IRNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6571 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5801.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IRNT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $1 from $2.25 previously.

On September 15, 2022, BTIG Research Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $0.15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Closser Donald sold 9,741 shares for $0.68 per share. The transaction valued at 6,624 led to the insider holds 920,431 shares of the business.

Closser Donald sold 9,220 shares of IRNT for $5,716 on Oct 06. The Chief Product Officer now owns 930,172 shares after completing the transaction at $0.62 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Closser Donald, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 9,289 shares for $1.92 each. As a result, the insider received 17,835 and left with 939,392 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRNT has reached a high of $11.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9148, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5122.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IRNT traded about 1.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IRNT traded about 493.44k shares per day. A total of 101.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.59M. Insiders hold about 12.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IRNT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.16M, compared to 3.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 6.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.72. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$0.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.54M, down -5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.95M and the low estimate is $25.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.