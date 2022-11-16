As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) offers stability

The closing price of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) was $166.66 for the day, up 2.28% from the previous closing price of $162.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 54359056 shares were traded. NVDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $169.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $163.82.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NVDA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $165.

On September 02, 2022, Daiwa Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $215 to $133.

Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $210 to $180.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when STEVENS MARK A sold 87,500 shares for $119.65 per share. The transaction valued at 10,469,235 led to the insider holds 2,310,193 shares of the business.

STEVENS MARK A sold 85,000 shares of NVDA for $9,902,020 on Oct 11. The Director now owns 2,397,693 shares after completing the transaction at $116.49 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Dabiri John, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 945 shares for $142.06 each. As a result, the insider received 134,247 and left with 3,205 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NVIDIA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVDA has reached a high of $346.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.13.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 2.50B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.39B. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.80% stake in the company.