As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) offers stability

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) closed the day trading at $26.32 up 2.29% from the previous closing price of $25.73. On the day, 793033 shares were traded. RYTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.68.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RYTM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.90 and its Current Ratio is at 10.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $20.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on June 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Cramer Pamela J. sold 13,493 shares for $24.83 per share. The transaction valued at 335,031 led to the insider holds 2,224 shares of the business.

Cramer Pamela J. sold 901 shares of RYTM for $10,524 on Jul 27. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 2,224 shares after completing the transaction at $11.68 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, Smith Hunter C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 7,547 shares for $4.08 each. As a result, the insider received 30,792 and left with 57,614 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 86.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYTM has reached a high of $30.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.04.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 56.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.17M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.70% stake in the company.