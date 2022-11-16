BIGC (BigCommerce Holdings Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) closed at $10.38 up 10.43% from its previous closing price of $9.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1477659 shares were traded. BIGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.89.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $21.Berenberg initiated its Hold rating on March 15, 2022, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when EGGERTON LISA sold 13,911 shares for $17.08 per share. The transaction valued at 237,615 led to the insider holds 103,447 shares of the business.

Alvarez Robert sold 9,110 shares of BIGC for $187,485 on Aug 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 189,354 shares after completing the transaction at $20.58 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Richards Jeffrey Gordon, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 148,584 shares for $20.54 each. As a result, the insider received 3,052,032 and left with 66,428 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIGC now has a Market Capitalization of 692.60M and an Enterprise Value of 736.17M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIGC has reached a high of $59.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.51.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BIGC has traded an average of 1.01M shares per day and 2.04M over the past ten days. A total of 73.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.20M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BIGC as of Oct 30, 2022 were 5.73M with a Short Ratio of 5.73M, compared to 5.22M on Sep 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.78% and a Short% of Float of 8.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $73.37M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $74.02M to a low estimate of $72.4M. As of the current estimate, BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $64.9M, an estimated increase of 13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.02M, an increase of 13.60% over than the figure of $13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.61M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $280.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $279M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $279.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.85M, up 27.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $326.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $342M and the low estimate is $312.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.