Considering Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) closed at $3.10 in the last session, up 2.65% from day before closing price of $3.02. On the day, 1609407 shares were traded. HYLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0650.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HYLN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.50 and its Current Ratio is at 23.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

UBS Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on March 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 26 when Sexton Patrick sold 68,579 shares for $3.31 per share. The transaction valued at 227,065 led to the insider holds 364,499 shares of the business.

Healy Thomas J. sold 400,000 shares of HYLN for $1,787,600 on Feb 01. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 32,972,856 shares after completing the transaction at $4.47 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, KNIGHT ROBERT M JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $6.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 61,481 and bolstered with 20,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 397.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYLN has reached a high of $7.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.33.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 174.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.44M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.30% stake in the company.