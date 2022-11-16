Considering Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $4.82 in the prior trading day, Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE: MCG) closed at $4.75, down -1.45%. On the day, 606439 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MCG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on October 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $4 from $12 previously.

On December 15, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $13.

On September 23, 2021, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.50.HSBC Securities initiated its Buy rating on September 23, 2021, with a $16.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 27 when Carnie Andrew sold 2 shares for $6.45 per share. The transaction valued at 13 led to the insider holds 1,673,206 shares of the business.

Kuczmarski Martin sold 4,324 shares of MCG for $28,156 on Jul 26. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 635,191 shares after completing the transaction at $6.51 per share. On Jul 26, another insider, Carnie Andrew, who serves as the President of the company, sold 17,296 shares for $6.51 each. As a result, the insider received 112,623 and left with 1,673,208 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCG has reached a high of $14.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.14.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 201.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.95M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company.