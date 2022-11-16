Considering Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) closed at $76.94 in the last session, up 2.74% from day before closing price of $74.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4943686 shares were traded. MCHP stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.59.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MCHP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 134.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on June 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $75 from $70 previously.

On March 28, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $79.

Wells Fargo reiterated its Equal Weight rating for the stock on February 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Johnson Karlton D sold 927 shares for $64.54 per share. The transaction valued at 59,829 led to the insider holds 1,369 shares of the business.

LITTLE MITCHELL R sold 6,937 shares of MCHP for $457,565 on Sep 02. The Senior VP, WW Client Engagemnt now owns 6,264 shares after completing the transaction at $65.96 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Bjornholt James Eric, who serves as the Senior VP and CFO of the company, sold 2,379 shares for $68.21 each. As a result, the insider received 162,272 and left with 35,333 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Microchip’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCHP has reached a high of $90.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.14.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MCHP traded on average about 5.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.65M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 551.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 538.57M. Insiders hold about 2.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MCHP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.99M with a Short Ratio of 12.46M, compared to 12.73M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 2.51%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MCHP is 1.31, which was 1.47 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.46. The current Payout Ratio is 31.90% for MCHP, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2002 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.46 and a low estimate of $1.44, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.45, with high estimates of $1.51 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.79 and $5.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.67. EPS for the following year is $5.6, with 22 analysts recommending between $6.64 and $4.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.06B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.08B to a low estimate of $2.06B. As of the current estimate, Microchip Technology Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.65B, an estimated increase of 25.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCHP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.82B, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.05B and the low estimate is $6.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.