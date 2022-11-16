Considering RH (RH) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of RH (NYSE: RH) closed at $296.10 in the last session, up 3.81% from day before closing price of $285.22. On the day, 750880 shares were traded. RH stock price reached its highest trading level at $303.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $290.32.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 30, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $375 to $285.

On May 16, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $400.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on May 16, 2022, with a $400 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when Krane Hilary K sold 137 shares for $236.34 per share. The transaction valued at 32,379 led to the insider holds 6,663 shares of the business.

DEMILIO MARK S sold 1,000 shares of RH for $250,960 on Oct 12. The Director now owns 20,480 shares after completing the transaction at $250.96 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, Chaya Eri, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $266.55 each. As a result, the insider received 2,665,498 and left with 53,643 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RH has reached a high of $658.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $207.37.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 24.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company.