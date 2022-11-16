Considering Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) closed at $24.01 in the last session, up 1.78% from day before closing price of $23.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3869818 shares were traded. SIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.73.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SIX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 08, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $32 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Ruchim Arik W bought 150,000 shares for $23.62 per share. The transaction valued at 3,543,150 led to the insider holds 11,250,000 shares of the business.

JAFFER REHAN bought 150,000 shares of SIX for $3,543,150 on Nov 14. The 10% Owner now owns 11,250,000 shares after completing the transaction at $23.62 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Ruchim Arik W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 400,000 shares for $23.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,501,141 and bolstered with 11,100,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Six’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIX has reached a high of $47.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.45.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SIX traded on average about 2.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.63M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 84.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.94M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SIX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.62M with a Short Ratio of 9.21M, compared to 8.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.57% and a Short% of Float of 13.02%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SIX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 10, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 02, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 26, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.03 and a low estimate of $1.5, while EPS last year was $1.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.88 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.63. EPS for the following year is $2.25, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.69 and $1.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $577.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $624.34M to a low estimate of $544.96M. As of the current estimate, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s year-ago sales were $587.07M, an estimated decrease of -1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $296.39M, a decrease of -6.50% less than the figure of -$1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $330.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $270.05M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, down -3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.69B and the low estimate is $1.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.