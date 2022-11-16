Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) closed the day trading at $13.31 down -1.04% from the previous closing price of $13.45. On the day, 1157739 shares were traded. EBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.19.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EBS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $77.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Zoon Kathryn C sold 1,173 shares for $31.52 per share. The transaction valued at 36,973 led to the insider holds 19,654 shares of the business.

Zoon Kathryn C sold 1,996 shares of EBS for $70,918 on May 24. The Director now owns 12,381 shares after completing the transaction at $35.53 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Emergent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBS has reached a high of $52.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.00.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 49.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.83M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company.