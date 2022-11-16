FSLY (Fastly Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) closed at $10.70 in the last session, up 11.92% from day before closing price of $9.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5188032 shares were traded. FSLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.83.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FSLY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on July 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $9 from $17.50 previously.

On July 11, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $12.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on February 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Hornik David sold 396,542 shares for $9.92 per share. The transaction valued at 3,933,697 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

KISLING RONALD W sold 2,194 shares of FSLY for $17,442 on Oct 19. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 387,825 shares after completing the transaction at $7.95 per share. On Oct 18, another insider, KISLING RONALD W, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 7,288 shares for $8.50 each. As a result, the insider received 61,948 and left with 390,019 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSLY has reached a high of $51.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.45.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FSLY traded on average about 3.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.95M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 122.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.49M. Insiders hold about 7.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.40% stake in the company. Shares short for FSLY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.77M with a Short Ratio of 11.87M, compared to 13.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.65% and a Short% of Float of 10.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $422.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $414.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $419.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $354.33M, up 18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $479.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $525M and the low estimate is $446.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.