GWRE (Guidewire Software Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Guidewire Software Inc.’s stock clocked out at $62.30, up 3.33% from its previous closing price of $60.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1843250 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GWRE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on July 27, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

On April 19, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $125.

JMP Securities Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Mkt Outperform on March 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $110.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Cooper Jeffrey Elliott sold 2,319 shares for $62.14 per share. The transaction valued at 144,108 led to the insider holds 68,209 shares of the business.

King James Winston sold 3,193 shares of GWRE for $198,273 on Sep 20. The Chief Admin Officer, Gen Couns now owns 40,714 shares after completing the transaction at $62.10 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, Hung Priscilla, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 7,402 shares for $62.82 each. As a result, the insider received 464,990 and left with 70,100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GWRE now has a Market Capitalization of 4.94B and an Enterprise Value of 4.44B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -25.10.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GWRE is 1.26, which has changed by -49.90% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.60% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GWRE has reached a high of $125.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.32.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GWRE traded 874.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.63M. Shares short for GWRE as of Oct 30, 2022 were 6.61M with a Short Ratio of 6.61M, compared to 6.81M on Sep 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.07% and a Short% of Float of 8.08%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.47 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $191.82M. It ranges from a high estimate of $195M to a low estimate of $189.7M. As of the current estimate, Guidewire Software Inc.’s year-ago sales were $165.93M, an estimated increase of 15.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $221.95M, an increase of 8.50% less than the figure of $15.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $227M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $215M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GWRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $893.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $885M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $889.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $812.61M, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $987M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1B and the low estimate is $968.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.