Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) closed at $103.10 in the last session, up 6.24% from day before closing price of $97.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 679471 shares were traded. HELE stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.99.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HELE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 07, 2022, Sidoti Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $263.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 17, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $247.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when ABROMOVITZ GARY B sold 1,038 shares for $209.00 per share. The transaction valued at 216,942 led to the insider holds 6,047 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HELE now has a Market Capitalization of 2.42B and an Enterprise Value of 3.59B. As of this moment, Helen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.74.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HELE is 0.71, which has changed by -60.60% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.60% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HELE has reached a high of $256.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 158.27.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HELE traded on average about 321.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 356.64k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 23.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.73M. Shares short for HELE as of Oct 30, 2022 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 1.69M, compared to 1.46M on Sep 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.05% and a Short% of Float of 7.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.7 and a low estimate of $2.5, while EPS last year was $3.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.88, with high estimates of $1.96 and low estimates of $1.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.3 and $9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.18. EPS for the following year is $9.65, with 5 analysts recommending between $10.21 and $8.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $533.61M. It ranges from a high estimate of $550M to a low estimate of $519.03M. As of the current estimate, Helen of Troy Limited’s year-ago sales were $624.88M, an estimated decrease of -14.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $469.34M, a decrease of -19.40% less than the figure of -$14.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $476.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $461.1M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HELE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.22B, down -8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.15B and the low estimate is $2.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.