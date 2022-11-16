How is Atlassian Corporation’s (NASDAQ: TEAM) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) closed at $141.18 in the last session, up 4.61% from day before closing price of $134.96. On the day, 2720725 shares were traded. TEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $146.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $139.92.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TEAM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on November 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $148 from $283 previously.

On November 04, 2022, Macquarie Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $287 to $147.

On July 20, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $257.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on July 20, 2022, with a $257 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Cannon-Brookes Michael sold 8,614 shares for $135.76 per share. The transaction valued at 1,169,457 led to the insider holds 275,648 shares of the business.

Farquhar Scott sold 8,614 shares of TEAM for $1,169,455 on Nov 14. The Co-CEO, Co-Founder now owns 275,648 shares after completing the transaction at $135.76 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, LIU GENE, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 136 shares for $134.87 each. As a result, the insider received 18,343 and left with 51,177 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 106.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEAM has reached a high of $448.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $114.11.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 254.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.95M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company.