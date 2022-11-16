How is The Beachbody Company Inc.’s (NYSE: BODY) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $0.89 in the prior trading day, The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) closed at $0.89, down -0.17%. On the day, 578329 shares were traded. BODY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8684.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BODY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on May 05, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.27.

On March 29, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $2.40.

Loop Capital Downgraded its Hold to Sell on November 17, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Daikeler Carl bought 225,000 shares for $2.18 per share. The transaction valued at 490,725 led to the insider holds 2,864,679 shares of the business.

Daikeler Carl bought 363,800 shares of BODY for $806,726 on May 31. The insider now owns 2,639,679 shares after completing the transaction at $2.22 per share. On May 27, another insider, Daikeler Carl, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 325,844 shares for $2.11 each. As a result, the insider paid 688,541 and bolstered with 2,275,879 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BODY has reached a high of $4.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 307.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.11M. Insiders hold about 15.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.70% stake in the company.