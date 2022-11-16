How is UpHealth Inc.’s (NYSE: UPH) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $0.46 in the prior trading day, UpHealth Inc. (NYSE: UPH) closed at $0.42, down -8.17%. On the day, 525575 shares were traded. UPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4102.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UPH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Lake Street on March 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $1 from $6 previously.

On October 25, 2021, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On July 22, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on July 22, 2021, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Pylypiv Mariya bought 17,382 shares for $3.40 per share. The transaction valued at 59,067 led to the insider holds 7,647,084 shares of the business.

Pylypiv Mariya bought 12,618 shares of UPH for $43,101 on Nov 17. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 7,629,702 shares after completing the transaction at $3.42 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPH has reached a high of $3.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 144.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.62M. Insiders hold about 45.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.50% stake in the company.