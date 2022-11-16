How is Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ: VTYX) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $26.01 in the prior trading day, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) closed at $25.78, down -0.88%. On the day, 561546 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VTYX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.70 and its Current Ratio is at 11.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On September 01, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.

On May 09, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $53.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on May 09, 2022, with a $53 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when NSV Partners III LP sold 3,935 shares for $29.08 per share. The transaction valued at 114,427 led to the insider holds 16,888,593 shares of the business.

Subramaniam Somu sold 3,935 shares of VTYX for $114,427 on Nov 07. The Director now owns 16,888,593 shares after completing the transaction at $29.08 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTYX has reached a high of $41.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.50.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 51.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.04M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company.