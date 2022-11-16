I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT).

After finishing at $1.98 in the prior trading day, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) closed at $2.16, up 9.09%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2309698 shares were traded. BKKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BKKT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

On July 19, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

On November 11, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $28.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on November 11, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 26 when VPC Impact Acquisition Holding sold 7,500 shares for $2.33 per share. The transaction valued at 17,482 led to the insider holds 8,312,690 shares of the business.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holding sold 16,000 shares of BKKT for $43,680 on May 19. The Director now owns 8,320,190 shares after completing the transaction at $2.73 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, VPC Impact Acquisition Holding, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 14,115 shares for $10.14 each. As a result, the insider received 143,126 and left with 8,963,551 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BKKT now has a Market Capitalization of 155.61M and an Enterprise Value of -91.56M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKKT has reached a high of $24.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2726, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4845.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.31M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 71.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.95M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BKKT as of Oct 30, 2022 were 11.88M with a Short Ratio of 11.88M, compared to 11.85M on Sep 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.54% and a Short% of Float of 17.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.95.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $18.23M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.25M to a low estimate of $18.2M. As of the current estimate, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.7M, an estimated increase of 33.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.5M, an increase of 32.00% less than the figure of $33.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $57.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.5M, up 46.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $79.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $83.92M and the low estimate is $76.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.