I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in CONMED Corporation (CNMD).

The price of CONMED Corporation (NYSE: CNMD) closed at $90.09 in the last session, up 1.12% from day before closing price of $89.09. On the day, 596077 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CNMD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 06, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $150.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Hartman Curt R sold 3,500 shares for $93.94 per share. The transaction valued at 328,776 led to the insider holds 10,299 shares of the business.

Peters Stanley W III sold 7,500 shares of CNMD for $756,750 on Aug 12. The VP GM Advanced Surgery now owns 63 shares after completing the transaction at $100.90 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Garner Todd W, who serves as the Executive Vice President & CFO of the company, sold 2,662 shares for $99.79 each. As a result, the insider received 265,641 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNMD has reached a high of $155.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.09.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 29.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.25M.