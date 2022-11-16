I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Isoray Inc. (ISR).

After finishing at $0.31 in the prior trading day, Isoray Inc. (AMEX: ISR) closed at $0.33, up 6.49%. On the day, 561198 shares were traded. ISR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3649 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3001.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ISR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 25.60 and its Current Ratio is at 26.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on February 18, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 14, 2018, while the target price for the stock was revised from $3 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Austin Mark John bought 13,800 shares for $0.29 per share. The transaction valued at 3,959 led to the insider holds 54,030 shares of the business.

Austin Mark John bought 5,000 shares of ISR for $1,425 on Jun 08. The VP Finance/Prin Fin&Acct Offic now owns 40,230 shares after completing the transaction at $0.28 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Hunt Jonathan Robert, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 25,675 shares for $0.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,443 and bolstered with 106,306 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISR has reached a high of $0.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 142.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.52M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.70% stake in the company.