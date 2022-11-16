I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in New Relic Inc. (NEWR).

The price of New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) closed at $59.77 in the last session, down -0.03% from day before closing price of $59.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1241279 shares were traded. NEWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.44.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NEWR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 130.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on October 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $57 from $150 previously.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $78.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on July 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $64.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Mahendran Radhakrishnan sold 200,000 shares for $58.85 per share. The transaction valued at 11,770,080 led to the insider holds 5,059,021 shares of the business.

Cirne Lewis sold 30,000 shares of NEWR for $1,541,372 on Nov 07. The Executive Chairman now owns 47,958 shares after completing the transaction at $51.38 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, Cirne Lewis, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $59.79 each. As a result, the insider received 1,793,766 and left with 47,958 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEWR now has a Market Capitalization of 4.09B and an Enterprise Value of 3.81B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -29.34.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NEWR is 0.91, which has changed by -50.11% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.60% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NEWR has reached a high of $129.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.75.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NEWR traded on average about 512.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 644.86k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 68.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.13M. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NEWR as of Oct 30, 2022 were 1.9M with a Short Ratio of 1.90M, compared to 1.73M on Sep 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.82% and a Short% of Float of 3.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.69, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $232.52M. It ranges from a high estimate of $237.4M to a low estimate of $226.9M. As of the current estimate, New Relic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $203.59M, an estimated increase of 14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $238.8M, an increase of 16.10% over than the figure of $14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $248.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $226.33M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $923.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $899.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $915.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $785.52M, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.08B and the low estimate is $994.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.