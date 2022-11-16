I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in SenesTech Inc. (SNES).

After finishing at $0.14 in the prior trading day, SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) closed at $0.19, up 35.82%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0514 from its previous closing price. On the day, 52285486 shares were traded. SNES stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3859 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1427.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNES by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNES has reached a high of $1.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3030, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5524.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 778.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 167.93k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 12.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.27M. Insiders hold about 7.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SNES as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 12.72k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.12% and a Short% of Float of 0.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.83 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.78, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.78 and -$0.78.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $420k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $420k to a low estimate of $420k. As of the current estimate, SenesTech Inc.’s year-ago sales were $183k, an estimated increase of 129.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $590k, an increase of 249.10% over than the figure of $129.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $590k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $590k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $600k, up 146.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.51M and the low estimate is $5.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 272.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.