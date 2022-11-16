I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in SentinelOne Inc. (S).

The price of SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) closed at $19.30 in the last session, up 5.93% from day before closing price of $18.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5245982 shares were traded. S stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.78.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at S’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 07, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Bernhardt David J. sold 3,249 shares for $17.91 per share. The transaction valued at 58,190 led to the insider holds 97,483 shares of the business.

Bernhardt David J. sold 1,538 shares of S for $25,417 on Nov 09. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 100,732 shares after completing the transaction at $16.53 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Bernhardt David J., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,538 shares for $16.68 each. As a result, the insider received 25,658 and left with 100,732 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, S has reached a high of $78.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, S traded on average about 3.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.05M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 277.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.27M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for S as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.4M with a Short Ratio of 12.70M, compared to 13.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.41% and a Short% of Float of 7.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 19 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for S’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $417M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $415.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $416.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $204.8M, up 103.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $684.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $727.6M and the low estimate is $595.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 64.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.