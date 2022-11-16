I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Village Farms International Inc. (VFF).

The price of Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) closed at $2.23 in the last session, up 0.90% from day before closing price of $2.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 653705 shares were traded. VFF stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VFF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A sold 90,000 shares for $5.32 per share. The transaction valued at 478,602 led to the insider holds 9,259,529 shares of the business.

DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A sold 100,000 shares of VFF for $530,100 on Feb 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 9,349,529 shares after completing the transaction at $5.30 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Ruffini Stephen C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $6.63 each. As a result, the insider received 331,715 and left with 639,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VFF has reached a high of $9.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1247, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4160.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VFF traded on average about 764.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 88.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.77M. Insiders hold about 11.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VFF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.31M with a Short Ratio of 3.82M, compared to 4.18M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.86% and a Short% of Float of 6.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.08 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $76.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $85.53M to a low estimate of $69.4M. As of the current estimate, Village Farms International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.44M, an estimated increase of 5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $77.04M, an increase of 5.80% over than the figure of $5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $70.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VFF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $323.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $280.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $304.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $268.02M, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $349.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $391.76M and the low estimate is $322M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.