In spite of Aeva Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE:AEVA) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) closed at $2.28 up 12.87% from its previous closing price of $2.02. On the day, 2683095 shares were traded. AEVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aeva Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.10 and its Current Ratio is at 22.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $5 previously.

On April 14, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.

On July 19, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $11.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on July 19, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Sinha Saurabh sold 11,997 shares for $2.75 per share. The transaction valued at 33,001 led to the insider holds 192,797 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 64.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEVA has reached a high of $10.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.56.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 217.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.73M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.90% stake in the company.