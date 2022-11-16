In spite of Bone Biologics Corporation’s (NASDAQ:BBLG) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) closed at $0.32 up 13.97% from its previous closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0394 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1244936 shares were traded. BBLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2684.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bone Biologics Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 80.10 and its Current Ratio is at 80.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBLG has reached a high of $6.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7734, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5381.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BBLG has traded an average of 213.05K shares per day and 209.84k over the past ten days. A total of 10.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.92M. Insiders hold about 51.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BBLG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 61.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 21.78k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.43% and a Short% of Float of 0.88%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is -$0.69, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$0.72.