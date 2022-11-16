In spite of Franklin Resources Inc.’s (NYSE:BEN) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Franklin Resources Inc.’s stock clocked out at $26.92, up 1.74% from its previous closing price of $26.46. On the day, 5012291 shares were traded. BEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.54.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On September 08, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC bought 10,134 shares for $4.21 per share. The transaction valued at 42,641 led to the insider holds 9,990,587 shares of the business.

FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC bought 44,574 shares of BEN for $189,003 on Nov 07. The Affiliate of Investment Adv. now owns 9,980,453 shares after completing the transaction at $4.24 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, who serves as the Affiliate of Investment Adv. of the company, bought 40,694 shares for $4.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 169,767 and bolstered with 9,935,879 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Franklin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEN has reached a high of $36.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.24.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 487.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 282.00M. Insiders hold about 18.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.90% stake in the company.