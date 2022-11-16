In spite of Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MRSN) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) closed at $6.92 down -1.56% from its previous closing price of $7.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 917020 shares were traded. MRSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 30, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.

On March 31, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on March 31, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when MISRA TUSHAR sold 1,879 shares for $7.10 per share. The transaction valued at 13,341 led to the insider holds 4,371 shares of the business.

Hack Andrew A. F. bought 14,760 shares of MRSN for $47,182 on Jun 02. The Director now owns 8,663,673 shares after completing the transaction at $3.20 per share. On May 31, another insider, Hack Andrew A. F., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 80,759 shares for $3.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 264,776 and bolstered with 8,648,913 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 58.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRSN has reached a high of $9.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.25.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MRSN has traded an average of 1.06M shares per day and 1.05M over the past ten days. A total of 99.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.68M. Insiders hold about 1.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MRSN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.76M with a Short Ratio of 5.40M, compared to 3.87M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.93% and a Short% of Float of 5.97%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.23 and -$2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.62. EPS for the following year is -$2.05, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.58 and -$2.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $13.57M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $25M to a low estimate of $4M. As of the current estimate, Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11k, an estimated increase of 123,263.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $56.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43k, up 77,504.71% from the average estimate.