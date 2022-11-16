In spite of Pinterest Inc.’s (NYSE:PINS) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Pinterest Inc.’s stock clocked out at $26.29, up 7.66% from its previous closing price of $24.42. On the day, 21213635 shares were traded. PINS stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.14.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PINS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on October 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $31 from $24 previously.

On September 07, 2022, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $28.

Susquehanna Upgraded its Neutral to Positive on August 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when JORDAN JEFFREY D sold 7,500 shares for $25.05 per share. The transaction valued at 187,875 led to the insider holds 229,215 shares of the business.

JORDAN JEFFREY D sold 2,500 shares of PINS for $62,500 on Oct 28. The Director now owns 236,715 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share. On Oct 27, another insider, Sharp Evan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 55,241 shares for $21.18 each. As a result, the insider received 1,169,734 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pinterest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 189.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PINS has reached a high of $49.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.14.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 669.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 582.83M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company.