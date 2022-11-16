In the case of American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL), what’s next?

The closing price of American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) was $4.17 for the day, up 1.46% from the previous closing price of $4.11. On the day, 1725844 shares were traded. AMWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMWL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On April 14, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Schlegel Stephen J. sold 1,808 shares for $3.97 per share. The transaction valued at 7,176 led to the insider holds 93,453 shares of the business.

Jackson Deborah C sold 2,377 shares of AMWL for $9,461 on Nov 02. The Director now owns 68,918 shares after completing the transaction at $3.98 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Gay Bradford, who serves as the Senior VP, General Counsel of the company, sold 2,181 shares for $3.97 each. As a result, the insider received 8,655 and left with 792,020 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMWL has reached a high of $8.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 277.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.75M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.40% stake in the company.