In the case of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO), what’s next?

The closing price of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) was $4.91 for the day, up 25.26% from the previous closing price of $3.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.9900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 744578 shares were traded. DRIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3350.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DRIO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 22, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $31.

On March 23, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on March 23, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRIO has reached a high of $17.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3845, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8323.

Shares Statistics:

DRIO traded an average of 184.39K shares per day over the past three months and 118.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.39M. Insiders hold about 10.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DRIO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.62M with a Short Ratio of 1.43M, compared to 1.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.96% and a Short% of Float of 7.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.67 and a low estimate of -$1.1, while EPS last year was -$1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.71, with high estimates of -$0.6 and low estimates of -$1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.76 and -$3.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.98. EPS for the following year is -$2.47, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.08 and -$3.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.51M, up 29.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.73M and the low estimate is $28.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.