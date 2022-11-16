In the case of Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB), what’s next?

The closing price of Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) was $43.19 for the day, up 4.37% from the previous closing price of $41.38. On the day, 547686 shares were traded. KTB stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.92.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KTB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on July 11, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On June 10, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $55 to $41.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on June 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $53 to $40.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kontoor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KTB has reached a high of $61.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.98.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 55.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.66M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company.