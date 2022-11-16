In What Direction Will Gevo Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Goes From Here?

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) closed the day trading at $2.47 up 4.22% from the previous closing price of $2.37. On the day, 8332737 shares were traded. GEVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3850.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GEVO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 24.30 and its Current Ratio is at 24.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.30.

On February 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On August 24, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on August 24, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Mize Gary W. sold 9,883 shares for $3.08 per share. The transaction valued at 30,474 led to the insider holds 154,339 shares of the business.

Williams Geoffrey Thomas Jr. sold 18,041 shares of GEVO for $55,629 on Aug 22. The VP-General Counsel & Secretary now owns 371,606 shares after completing the transaction at $3.08 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Bowron Kimberly T, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 14,681 shares for $3.08 each. As a result, the insider received 45,269 and left with 191,153 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 732.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEVO has reached a high of $7.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.80.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 236.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 228.10M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.00% stake in the company.