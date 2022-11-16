In What Direction Will JD.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) was $54.48 for the day, up 7.14% from the previous closing price of $50.85. On the day, 13033369 shares were traded. JD stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.38.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $58 from $40 previously.

On March 14, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $100 to $35.

On January 11, 2022, Atlantic Equities started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $100.Atlantic Equities initiated its Overweight rating on January 11, 2022, with a $100 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JD has reached a high of $90.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.17.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 1.56B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.29B. Insiders hold about 5.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.90% stake in the company.