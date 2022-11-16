In What Direction Will Zuora Inc.’s (NYSE:ZUO) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) was $8.35 for the day, up 2.08% from the previous closing price of $8.18. On the day, 1163639 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZUO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 536.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On October 11, 2021, Needham Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $24.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on October 01, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when McElhatton Todd sold 7,500 shares for $6.94 per share. The transaction valued at 52,058 led to the insider holds 95,353 shares of the business.

Tzuo Tien sold 6,148 shares of ZUO for $47,278 on Oct 04. The Chairman and CEO now owns 6,352 shares after completing the transaction at $7.69 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Traube Robert J., who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 26,905 shares for $7.08 each. As a result, the insider received 190,606 and left with 84,401 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZUO has reached a high of $23.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.14.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 130.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.69M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.00% stake in the company.