Invest in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) closed at $6.32 in the last session, up 2.43% from day before closing price of $6.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1324970 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ETWO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.50.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when Hantman Peter sold 400 shares for $7.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,800 led to the insider holds 190,795 shares of the business.

Hantman Peter sold 25,000 shares of ETWO for $175,628 on Sep 09. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 91,195 shares after completing the transaction at $7.03 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Hantman Peter, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 21,578 shares for $7.06 each. As a result, the insider received 152,349 and left with 116,195 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETWO has reached a high of $13.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.89.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 302.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 237.96M.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $676.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $665M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $669.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $425.56M, up 57.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $737.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $750.83M and the low estimate is $724.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.