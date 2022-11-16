Invest in Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEB) closed at $7.14 in the last session, up 37.28% from day before closing price of $5.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 592231 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QRTEB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Wendling Brian J sold 15,732 shares for $3.17 per share. The transaction valued at 49,875 led to the insider holds 59,584 shares of the business.

Wendling Brian J sold 9,268 shares of QRTEB for $29,662 on Aug 29. The CAO/PFO now owns 75,316 shares after completing the transaction at $3.20 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Qurate’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QRTEB has reached a high of $21.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QRTEB traded on average about 45.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.16k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 8.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.99M. Insiders hold about 88.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.88% stake in the company. Shares short for QRTEB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 29.32k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.00% and a Short% of Float of 0.99%.