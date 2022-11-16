Invest in Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $4.15 in the prior trading day, Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) closed at $4.19, up 0.96%. On the day, 21086190 shares were traded. TLRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TLRY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on November 02, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.90.

On July 29, 2022, The Benchmark Company Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Kennedy Brendan sold 350,000 shares for $3.78 per share. The transaction valued at 1,322,755 led to the insider holds 6,224,196 shares of the business.

Kennedy Brendan sold 350,000 shares of TLRY for $1,018,395 on Oct 05. The Director now owns 6,574,196 shares after completing the transaction at $2.91 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Kennedy Brendan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 350,000 shares for $3.22 each. As a result, the insider received 1,128,015 and left with 6,924,196 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TLRY has reached a high of $13.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.65.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 611.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 593.44M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.70% stake in the company.